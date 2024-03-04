Call to restore Oatley's landmark fountain

The fountain at Douglas Cross Memorial Gardens in the heart of Oatley has the backdrop for many local weddings over the years.
But the water has been turned off for several years and the pond is now full of twigs and dirt.
Tina Germani addressed the February 26 council meeting asking that the fountain be restored, describing its important role in the community life of Oatley.
"It has been an icon of Oatley, the centre of the suburb and the hub of our village," she said.
"Many people have had their wedding photos taken there. Now we don't want to invest in it. Making people proud of where they live is part of being a good council."
The fountain has been turned off since 2020. Reasons given were leaks, high water bills, the cost of water treatment and cost of ongoing maintenance and repairs.
The gardens were completed in 1969, at a cost of $10,000.
They were named after Douglas Cross, long-term Alderman at Kogarah Council, mayor and Liberal MP for Kogarah from 1948 to 1970.
The gardens were opened by the then Premier, Sir Robert Askin in May 1969 and won the municipal category in the Sydney Morning Herald's Garden competition in the same year.
Councillor Natalie Mort called for a report detailing the cost and feasibility of recommissioning or replacing the former fountain and lower pond, and converting the disused upper fountain pond next to the railway concourse to bicycle parking, garden seating or both.
She described the gardens as beautiful, popular and well-maintained thanks to the skills of council's gardeners.
"However, the original design of cascading water has not flowed for a long time, which is disappointing considering it adds so much to these exceptional gardens," she said.
"For decades the gardens were used by scores for locals for wedding photos. However, since the decommissioning of the fountain, the gardens have been used less for this. Hopefully, this report will result in the recommissioning of the fountain and the return of the gardens to their former glory."
