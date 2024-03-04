St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Call to restore Oatley's landmark fountain

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 5 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tina Germani addressed the February 26 council meeting asking that the fountain be restored, describing its important role in the community life of Oatley. Picture: John Veage
Tina Germani addressed the February 26 council meeting asking that the fountain be restored, describing its important role in the community life of Oatley. Picture: John Veage

The fountain at Douglas Cross Memorial Gardens in the heart of Oatley has the backdrop for many local weddings over the years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.