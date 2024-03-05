Tonne of litter removed in Clean Up Australia Day

Volunteers removed more than a tonne of litter at 32 sites across the Georges River local government area on Clean Up Australia Day 2024.
Items collected across the clean up sites included soft plastics, takeaway food cartons, tyres, water bottles, polystyrene, cigarette butts, vapes, fire extinguishers, gas bottles, and even a broken bird box.
Held on Sunday, March 3, Georges River Council supported numerous groups and individuals who participated in clean ups at 32 sites across the Georges River Area.
Community, business and school clean ups were held by multiple groups within the local government area, with more clean ups occurring over the next few weeks. Sites and groups include:
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir also joined the clean up effort and said he was proud to be part of such an important community event.
"I'd like to congratulate everyone who participated in this year's Clean Up Australia Day. It's always wonderful to see our community come together to positively contribute to our local environment," Councillor Elmir said.
"Being a part of this year's clean up and seeing local volunteers embrace community spirit was a truly wonderful experience," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.