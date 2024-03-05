St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Tonne of litter removed in Clean Up Australia Day

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 5 2024 - 2:00pm
The Clean Up Australia Day event that was held by Advance Diversity Services at Hogben Park, Kogarah.
Volunteers removed more than a tonne of litter at 32 sites across the Georges River local government area on Clean Up Australia Day 2024.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

