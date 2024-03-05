Georges River seeks clarity on new Beverly Hills car park fees

Georges River Council has called for details of the future fee structure of the new Beverly Hills Commuter Car Park.
Councillor Colleen Symington said residents and local businesses need clarity on whether the new car park will be also available for non-commuters.
Beverly Hills businesses say they are being crippled by construction works surrounding the new 200-space commuter car park being built by Transport for NSW.
Located at Edgbaston Road adjacent to the railway corridor, approximately 70 metres south west of Beverly Hills Station, the new car park will operate under Transport Park&Ride to be accessed by Opal card operated boom gates.
The new commuter car park replaces a free 92-space community car park which had served the Beverly Hills shopping precinct for decades.
Cr Symington told the February meeting of Georges River Council, "The local community needs future certainty and they need it now.
"TfNSW advised Georges River Council in August 2022 that it had decided that the proposed Beverly Hills Commuter car park would be made available to non-commuters.
"At that time TfNSW told Georges River Council that non-commuters will have access by a fixed payment rate during peak commuter hours and a fee structure for the car park being made available for use by non- commuters during evenings and weekends (off-peak commuter parking hours) was also being investigated.
"That was 18 months ago and even though council officers have persistently tried to receive further information and more importantly actual details, nothing has been forthcoming."
A TforNSW spokesperson said, "Transport for NSW has and continues to engage with Council, local businesses and the community on the Beverly Hills Commuter Carpark.
"Transport will continue to explore parking options for non-commuter use of the new car park once the project is complete," the spokesperson said.
The council will write to TfNSW seeking clarification on the car park fees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.