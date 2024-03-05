St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Georges River seeks clarity on new Beverly Hills car park fees

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 5 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beverly Hills business-owners impacted by the construction of the new commuter car park. Picture: John Veage
Beverly Hills business-owners impacted by the construction of the new commuter car park. Picture: John Veage

Georges River Council has called for details of the future fee structure of the new Beverly Hills Commuter Car Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.