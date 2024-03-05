St George Police charge man over alleged online grooming

A man will face court for online grooming in Sydney's south.
On Friday, March 1, 2024 officers attached to St George Police Area Command commenced an investigation after reports an anonymous person allegedly groomed a 15-year-old boy online for the purpose of sexual activity.
Following inquiries, detectives arrested a 34-year-old man at an address on Woodville Road, Villawood, about 3.35pm on Saturday, March 2.
Police also seized number of electronic devices and clothing at the premises.
The man was taken to Fairfield Police Station where he was charged with groom child for unlawful sexual activity.
He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Sunday, March 3 where he was formally refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday, March 19 2024.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
