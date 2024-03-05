Writers in shire environment competition asked to 'look through the eyes of nature'

What does the world look like from the perspective of a creek or a lagoon?
What do human behaviours look like through the eyes of cockatoos, a lost puppy or a dolphin playing in the surf?
The topic for the Sutherland Shire Environment Centre's 2024 RD Walshe Memorial Writing for the Environment Competition is Through the eyes of Nature.
Entrants are invited to write from an alternative perspective -as if looking at the world through the eyes of nature. The writing must, of course, consider elements related to the environment and broader sustainability concepts.
"We forget, sometimes, that we are but one species among millions," said Ian Hill, chair of SSEC. "This year, we'd like writers to select some non-human element of nature and write from that perspective."
"We are keen to hear about our world, our environment, our actions for sustainability from non-human eyes."
Participation is free, and there are three age categories - Under 19, 19-26 years, and Over 60 - with cash prizes of $500 for the winner of each category. Runners-up will also receive a cash prize. The Sutherland Shire Writers Group also offers an additional prize of $100 for a junior writer, the "Pat Strong Award for a Young Writer", which honours one of the Group's foundation members.
Entries close on Friday, 28 June 2024.
Competition convenor and Board Member, Phil Smith remembers Bob Walshe as a very dedicated intellectual who championed the cause of the environment in the face of narrow self-interest.
"Bob was able to calmly step back from the intensity of community action and moments of frustration and take different perspectives," Mr Smith said.
"It was this strategy that helped him develop empathy - if not agreement - with others. This year's competition asks each writer to wear a different hat and describe human sustainability efforts from an alternative perspective."
Bob Walshe was the founder of the Sutherland Shire Environment Centre and the Sutherland Shire Writers Group. He was an author, educator, historian, journalist, and an environmentalist. He initiated writing courses in the shire encouraging new authors to value the environment; these writing classes were the genesis of the SSEC. Bob passed away in March 2018.
"Sutherland Shire Environment Centre continues to value the role of writing in bringing about change," said Ian Hill. "The writing for the environment competition provides a chance for authors and readers to reflect on the important sustainability problems we face and their causes and solutions - through the eyes of nature. This initiative aims to honour and further Bob's and the Centre's work in protecting the environment."
Details about the competition and how to submit your entries can be found here: https://www.ssec.org.au/grants-and-awards/rd-walshe-memorial-writing-for-the-environment-prize/
