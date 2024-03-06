St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
What's on

School holidays: teach kids how to code

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 7 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Code Camps are back for the school holidays. Picture supplied
Code Camps are back for the school holidays. Picture supplied

The popular school holiday program, Code Camp, returns for the Autumn term break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.