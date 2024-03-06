School holidays: teach kids how to code

The popular school holiday program, Code Camp, returns for the Autumn term break.
Code Camps encourage children to explore their creativity through acquiring essential tech skills in a fun environment where they can also meet new friends.
With in-person and online programs available for kids aged 5-13 years old, there's something for everyone.
There is the opportunity to choose from beginner or advanced coding camps, robotics, stop-motion animation, DJing, video production and more.
Returning this season is Animation Minis, the intersection of storytelling, craft and technology. Across two days, kids aged 5-7 will draw a storyboard, build their film set, shape their favourite characters out of clay, and work together to bring their story to life frame-by-frame using stop-motion animation.
Code Camp's most popular creative camps are also back this season including Minecraft Engineers, Roblox Legends, Robotics Camp, and YouTube Creators.
First time coders are encouraged to start with Code Camp's flagship coding programs, including Little Coders for ages 5-7 to take their first steps into the world of coding and Spark for ages 7-12 to use drag and drop coding to create an awesome arcade-style game. Kids can also learn to code with their favourite DreamWorks Trolls characters Poppy, Branch and Viva.
Due to high demand, Code Camp is also bringing back tutoring Intensives where children will dive into nine private, one-to-one tutoring sessions in Maths and English, delivering three one-hour sessions per day across three consecutive days.
