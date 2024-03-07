Why it's a time of change for the new principal of this girls' high school

It's one heck of role taking the reins of a school, but leading it into a completely new direction is another mission altogether.
This is top of the agenda for the new principal of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic College (OLMC) Burraneer, Christine Harding.
The school has begun its transition into a 7-12 college (it previously accepted only girls in year 7-10). It's part of Sydney Catholic Schools new education precinct that is transforming three campuses in Sutherland Shire into contemporary learning environments, to give families more choice.
Although OLMC remains an all girls' school, it will accept Year 11-12 students by 2025. It means students there will be able to take on HSC subjects and have access to HSC specialist teachers.
It's a major change for any principal, but Mrs Harding, an experienced senior educator and former assistant principal for the past three years, is confident. A long-time resident of Sutherland Shire for 30 years, she returns to the area after being assistant principal of an out of area fellow Catholic girls' schools.
"I feel I have an understanding of the needs of the community and the culture here at the school and in the area," she said.
"Sydney Catholic Schools believes in offering families choices in educational options, so they can find the school that is the right fit for their child. At Our Lady of Mercy, we are in the unique position of being the only school for girls in the shire, and with this comes a unique approach in our teaching and learning. Our teachers are experts in girls' education. Our classes, our lessons, our curriculum is all focused on girls and how they learn."
Mrs Harding, who is also an expert senior teacher and former HSC marker, says the expanded cohorts is an opportunity to build on empowering girls.
"The college recently welcomed many new teachers with specialised knowledge and experience in the HSC and particular expertise in girls' education," she said. "The aim is to set our students up for post-school success."
The college has an open day on March 13 from 4pm-7.45pm.
