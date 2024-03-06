Bayside to review Christmas decorations after protest

Bayside Council will conduct a comprehensive review of all the decorations to be used for the 2024 Christmas season and will consider running a Christmas lights competition.
Last Christmas, Bayside Council replaced its traditional green Christmas trees with giant Christmas baubles as part of the decorations installed across the local government area.
More than 500 people signed a petition on change.org to bring back the traditional Bayside Council Christmas trees for the next festive season.
The council's decision for not installing the Christmas trees in 2023 was based on the fact the decorations had reached their end of life.
"Giant Christmas baubles were installed in their place in some locations. The baubles were popular with many visiting the area for photo opportunities," a council report said.
"This decision received a mixed response from our community and therefore it is proposed that a comprehensive review of all visual aspects of our end-of-year celebrations be undertaken.
"The review should seek ways to strengthen the visual aspects of how Bayside celebrates Christmas and will include funding considerations."
The council's Christmas Card and Street Flag design competition continues to be popular with large numbers of high quality entries received in 2023.
And a Christmas lights competition for residents of our Bayside area has been proposed by Councillor Mark Hanna and Liz Barlow.
In a Notice of Motion submitted to the February 28 council meeting, they proposed that Bayside Council allocates up to $5,000 in the 2024/25 budget, and thereafter on a yearly basis, as prize money for up to five individual residential Christmas Light Displays, with an additional amount allocated from the prize pool for an overall Bayside LGA winner.
"Many residents decorate their homes each year with Christmas Lights. Some spend many weeks setting up the displays and expend significant amounts of money on lights, decorations and running costs," Councillors Hanna and Barlow said in a statement supporting their Notice of Motion.
"These displays attract children and adults from all backgrounds and bring happiness to a sometimes troubled world. A number of these residents raise money for charities through these displays. Council can play a role in these worthwhile undertakings by making a financial contribution through a Christmas Lights Competition, similar to those run by other Councils."
It was recommended that a comprehensive review be undertaken bringing together all elements of how Bayside visually celebrates the festive season and be brought to Council to consider as part of its planning and budgeting process for 2024/25, the council report said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.