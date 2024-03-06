St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside to review Christmas decorations after protest

By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 6 2024 - 11:41am, first published 11:39am
The Ramsgate Christmas tree pictured several Christmas seasons ago.
Bayside Council will conduct a comprehensive review of all the decorations to be used for the 2024 Christmas season and will consider running a Christmas lights competition.

