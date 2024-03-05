'Our favourite place for special celebrations': Rocksalt Italian at Jannali to close

"I'm so sad to hear this. You are our favourite place to go for our special celebrations. We will miss your beautiful restaurant, the atmosphere, delicious food and best caprioskas! Wishing you all the best for the future."



"Oh no,we are devastated, Rocksalt is our place to go for all our special celebrations & in between. Have introduced many of our friends to your fabulous restaurant you, Clay & all your staff have been just the best.I'm so sorry for you that it has come to this."



"You guys served Jannali so well. I wish you all the best in the future."



"We will miss you guys. Rock Salt is a favourite for family and friends celebrations. The food and service is always fabulous. So so sorry you are closing but wish you all the very best for your future endeavours."

