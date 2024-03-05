'Our favourite place for special celebrations': Rocksalt Italian at Jannali to close

Rocksalt Italian restaurant at Jannali has become another business casualty as a result of families battling cost-of-living pressures.
Proprietors Clay and Carol Chapple have announced the restaurant will close on March 28 after 11 years.
The move is a further blow to the Jannali community, which in less than a year has seen five small business closures, including the newsagency Wilson's Shoes, a shoe repair shop and Jannali Fruit & Vegetables.
"It's been many years of serving beautiful pastas and shaking up thousands of cocktails for you, but this current economic climate we all find ourselves in is the final nail in the coffin," Clay and Carol Chapple said in a Facebook post.
"Covid was tough but this is tougher, most households are feeling the squeeze and that of course trickles down impacting small business, particularly businesses like ours that are a luxury in the family budget.
"We have had a great run, had so many great customers, thank you to those that come every week to those that come for every birthday, to those who have been coming since their kids were toddlers and are suddenly teenagers, to those that just found us.
"We are beyond grateful to you all and to our team of whom we are so proud. we have tried our very best to find a buyer for Rocksalt Italian but that hasn't been our reality, so we have no choice but to close our doors and move on.
"Thanks again for being part of our story. Love and gratitude. Clay and Carol
"PS. If you have a dinner voucher please book and come use it, we want to do the right thing and honour the vouchers that are out there and valid."
The announcement was met with a flood of messages, expressing disappointment, gratitude and well wishes.
Comments included:
