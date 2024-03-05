Mid week derby for Rockdale and St George FC

The unbeaten Rockdale Ilinden take on their neighbours St George FC on Wednesday night in a local derby worth watching at Ilinden Sports Centre in a mid week special at 7.30pm.
Heavyweights Rockdale Ilinden handed the Western Sydney Wanderers their first defeat of season at the in a 3-2 thriller at Wanderers Football Park on Sunday to keep them equal ladder leaders.
Ilinden started the game very positively, finding themselves 2-0 up inside half an hour, thanks to goals from Olayinka Sunmola and former Wanderer Dean Pelekanos.
Wanderers responded in the 42nd minute through Zac Sapsford, but the show belonged once more to Alec Urosevski, who scored a long-ranged stunner in stoppage time of the first half to give the visitors their third goal.
It was too little too late when Nathanael Blair found the back of the net for Wanderers in the dying embers of the game, and Rockdale Ilinden earned themselves an important three points, keeping them unbeaten this season.
St George FC registered its first official victory of the 2024 National Premier Leagues Men's NSW campaign with a 2-1 win over Sydney FC who suffered its first loss of the year on Saturday.
The crowd was given two first half goals, firstly through seasoned campaigner and skipper Troy Danaskos, the home sides first of the season, followed by a scrambled effort forced home via Nicholas Kalogerou with Marin France netting a late consolation for the Blues.
Danaskos remained cool headed when firing across 'keeper Alex Zaverdinos and in at the right post followed by a goalmouth melee that finally had Kalogerou awarded the strike when the ball was deemed to have crossed the line.
Marin France pulled back a consolation goal for Sydney FC late on but it proved too little too late on the night.
On Wednesday its a duel between the two closet teams in the NPL who are both playing at their home ground.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.