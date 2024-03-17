Lions Club Everest Marathon Challenge

Lugarno Lions Club are rallying behind a fellow Lion's Everest Marathon Challenge and they are encouraging the rest of the community to get behind the important fundraising initiative.
Lugarno Lions Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary in May. The club has donated over $3 million back to the local community over the years and has been involved in thousands of community projects and initiatives.
In May 2024 Sari-Elle Kraemer has set herself a goal to not only climb 17,598 ft above sea level to Everest Base Camp in Nepal but to run 42 km crisscrossing the high trails of Khumbu Valley.
In the lead-up to running the World's Highest Marathon, Sari-Elle aims to raise $120,000 for the life-changing work of the Lions Foundation's compassionate grants, which assist individuals and families in need.
This assistance may be by the provision of medical aids, equipment, or cash to provide relief from significant hardship.
The Lugarno Lions Club has proudly been supporting Sari-Elle's fundraising efforts in recent months, contributing $3000 and assisting with hosting a trivia night, which raised over $10,000.
Some members went the extra mile, lacing up their shoes to join Sari-Elle in some training at Peakhurst's Gannon's Park.
They are encouraging the community to get behind the important fundraiser.
"You just never know when you or someone close to you might need the support of the Lions Foundation's Compassionate Grants," said Elvio Munzone OAM.
