St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Shire NSW Oztag winners

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 11 2024 - 2:26pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The successful Cronulla U11 girls NSW Oztag champions- coached by Kelly Barbuto
The successful Cronulla U11 girls NSW Oztag champions- coached by Kelly Barbuto

Over 40 Junior Oztag teams from the Sutherland Shire ventured to Coffs Harbour late last month in the hope of winning the NSW State titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.