Shire NSW Oztag winners

Over 40 Junior Oztag teams from the Sutherland Shire ventured to Coffs Harbour late last month in the hope of winning the NSW State titles.
Teams from Cronulla, Menai, Kareela and Heathcote/Engadine had been in training and were hopeful of a good results but it was the Cronulla team who posted wins in the 11 girls, the 12 boys and 14 girls - with five teams finishing 2nd or 3rd.
The Cronulla Girls 14 and Cronulla Boys 12 and 13 were runners up. Sutherland also added to the placegetters list finishing 3rd in the 13 girls with 15.16 Cronulla Girls both in third place.
In the 11 girls, it was three consecutive victories for coach Kelly Barbuto, having won with the Cronulla 9s and then the 10s over the past two years.
The Cronulla 11 girls had won eight out of their nine games with one being drawn but had to win in extra time in the grand final claiming victory by two tries to one.
They had amassed 41 tries to five against despite some very tough opposition.
It was a great achievement for husband and wife duo Chad and Kelly Barbuto, who apart from raising three children have piloted their Cronulla teams to some amazing victories.
Kelly is a current State Oztag player with Cronulla, player with the East Coast Dolphins and an Australian Tagaroos player, and Chad is the current Shark's academy coach and NSW State of Origin Oztag coach - they are also coaches of the National Champion Cronulla Stingrays Oz Tag team.
The Barbutos have instilled on their charges to be gracious in victory as well as defeat, although there hasn't been too much of the latter.
