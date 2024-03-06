St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New police recruits first to benefit from pay-to-study change

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
March 6 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New shire probationary constables with MPs Eleni Petinos and Mark Speakman at Sutherland Police station. Picture by Chris Lane
New shire probationary constables with MPs Eleni Petinos and Mark Speakman at Sutherland Police station. Picture by Chris Lane

Six new probationary constables, who have joined the Sutherland Shire command, are among the first to benefit from a scheme under which recruits are paid to study at the Goulburn academy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.