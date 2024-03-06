New police recruits first to benefit from pay-to-study change

Six new probationary constables, who have joined the Sutherland Shire command, are among the first to benefit from a scheme under which recruits are paid to study at the Goulburn academy.
The state government announced the historic change in October 2023 to "address the ongoing critical shortfall in police numbers".
A total of 158 students in Class 361, who were sworn in on March 1, were part way through their training when the announcement was made.
They will receive a one-off payment, pro-rated to the date of the announcement.
From March 1, Student Police Officers will be employed as clerk grade 1/2 administrative employees on a temporary fixed term contact.
They will receive a total salary of approximately $30,984 over the 16-week study period.
That works out at $1360 per week plus superannuation and an estimated $380 in award-based allowances.
The Constable Education Program includes four months of online study and four months at the Goulburn academy, followed by 12 months on-the-job-training as a probationary constable.
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman, who joined Miranda MP Eleni Petinos in meeting the shire's new probationary constables, said, "Our police officers have a tough, stressful and risky job, often in the spotlight of the public scrutiny".
"I congratulate and thank the new recruits as they embark on a career of keeping the public safe."
Police Minister Yasmin Catley said the government was "committed to getting more boots on the ground and supporting the hardworking officers already on the beat".
Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the new recruits were "embarking on an extraordinary journey and career."
"Policing is a job where we all have the chance to make a difference to the community we've been entrusted to serve and protect," she said.
"These probationary constables are joining a strong, honourable and committed police force and I wish them the very best."
