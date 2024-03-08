From student to national delegate

Woolooware High School student Ethan Stark is heading to Canberra from March 19-21, as one of the 95 Year 11 and 12 students in NSW attending the 29th National Schools Constitutional Convention at the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House.
The program is funded by the Australian Government Department of Education, coordinated by National Curriculum Services and supported by the Australian Curriculum Studies Association and department of education from all states and territories.
The topic for the 2024 Convention is, 'Section 96 of the Constitution allows the Commonwealth to gran funds to areas that fall outside those prescribed in Section 51. Should Section 96 be amended to decentralise the power of the Commonwealth?'.
This topic will provide students with the opportunity to examine Sections 51 and 96 of the Australian Constitution and discuss if the power of the Commonwealth should be decentralised. A range of stimulus speakers will discuss the issues with students for them to debate with all delegates.
Outcomes from the Convention will be incorporated into a Communiqué that will be forwarded to the President of the Senate, Senator Sue Lines, for tabling in Parliament.
Ethan says he hopes to have meaningful discussions regarding a potential amendment to Section 96 of the constitution.
"I am very excited to contribute to discourse that has the potential to shape the future of Australia as a whole," he said.
Other elements of the program will include the Prime Minister's Reception at Parliament House, a meeting with the Governor-General, David Hurley, at Government House, and an official dinner at the National Press Club.
