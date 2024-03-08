St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
From student to national delegate

By Eva Kolimar
March 9 2024 - 7:30am
Woolooware High School student and a vice-captain Ethan Stark. Picture supplied
Woolooware High School student Ethan Stark is heading to Canberra from March 19-21, as one of the 95 Year 11 and 12 students in NSW attending the 29th National Schools Constitutional Convention at the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House.

