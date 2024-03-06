St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
ScoMo supports likely successor against 'outsider' criticism

Updated March 6 2024 - 1:10pm, first published 1:05pm
Scott Morrison and Simon Kennedy at Cronulla on the morning after the preselection ballot. Picture Facebook
Scott Morrison has rejected criticism that Simon Kennedy, his likely successor in the seat of Cook, is from outside the area.

