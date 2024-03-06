ScoMo supports likely successor against 'outsider' criticism

Scott Morrison has rejected criticism that Simon Kennedy, his likely successor in the seat of Cook, is from outside the area.
Mr Morrison, who moved from Coogee to Sutherland Shire when preselected for the 2007 election, said, "What matters...is the skills and talents and abilities that you bring".
"He will do a great job standing up for the values of our local community and make sure it continues to be a great place to live and raise a family".
Simon Earle, who stood for the Labor Party against Mr Morrison at the 2022 election, presented another view.
"What is it with the local Libs and blow-ins?" he tweeted.
There was also a strong push within the Liberal Party to parachute a candidate from Manly into Hughes, the shire's other federal seat, before the 2022 election. Shire resident and lawyer Jenny Ware was ultimately chosen and won the seat comfortably.
The Labor Party also has a record of imposing candidates in safe seats. Barrie Unsworth and Frank Sartor, in Rockdale, are just two examples. There was strong voter resistance in both cases, but they were elected.
Ms Ware's position in Hughes provided a good comeback for Mr Kennedy when questioned about gender representation in the Liberal Party.
Mr Kennedy said there was already 50-50 representation in southern Sydney seats.
There were calls for the Liberal Party following their 2022 election defeat, to preselect more female candidates for winnable seats.
The only woman in the Liberal preselection contest for Cook, Gwen Cherne, received only 35 votes despite former prime minister John Howard declaring she was the best candidate.
Mr Kennedy contested Mr Howard's former seat of Bennelong at the 2022 election but lost to Labor's Jerome Laxale after an almost eight per cent swing against the Liberals.
"Bennelong: 2022 was a bruising election," Mr Kennedy said after the Cook preselection.
"It was a low point for our party and I think the swings we had in Bennelong were a little bit lower than surrounding seats. Now we are in a different time, much very different issues, cost of living is a sharper focus."
A date for the Cook byelection has not been set.
Labor is yet to announce whether it will run a candidate.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Cook was not a seat Labor was expected to win.
