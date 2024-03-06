Jockeying for mayoral position begins as Pesce looks to quit council

Mayor Carmelo Pesce is believed to have informed Liberal Party officials of his intention to resign from Sutherland Shire Council following his crushing defeat in the preselection contest for Cook.
While attempts were being made to talk him out of the move, it is understood jockeying to fill the role if it becomes vacant has already started.
Cr Hassan Awada would be a likely contender, according to sources.
Cr Awada was elected to the council for the Liberal Party in 2012 and was deputy mayor leading into the 2016 election, at which he was ruled ineligible to stand because he had failed to change his address on the electoral rolls.
After spending five years on the sidelines, he returned to the council as part of the Liberal team at the 2021 election, which was delayed for a year because of the pandemic.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan, who has two previous stints leading the council, would also be expected to put up her hand.
Cr Provan was first elected in 1983 and served two terms until 1991, including being president in 1987-1988.
She returned in 2008, serving as mayor in 2011-2012 and intends to seek another term at this year's election in September.
Cr Provan was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to local government, and to the community in this year's Australia Day honours.
A new mayor would hold the position for only about six months until the election is held.
Cr Pesce previously indicated he would not stand for another term.
People, who are close to Cr Pesce, were told before the Cook preselection he intended that, win or lose, he would quit the council early because of the pressure on him and his family from what he considered were unfair media reports about his business interests and development issues.
Cr Pesce has always denied any wrong-doing and insisted he kept his business interests at arm's length from his council role.
In the wake of the preselection, it has been revealed that Cr Pesce's rejection of a move to return Cr Marie Simone to the Liberal ticket for the next election may have come at a heavy cost.
Ms Simone was dropped from the Liberal team at the 2021 election and sources say her reinstatement was being pushed by a group of senior shire party figures.
Ms Simone is president of the party's Caringbah branch, which has about 50 members, and they are believed to have strongly supported the winner Simon Kennedy.
Ms Simone hosted a function where Mr Kennedy could meet preselection voters.
Leaving the preselection on Monday night, a beaming member of the Caringbah branch said of Cr Pesce's defeat, "What goes around, comes around".
