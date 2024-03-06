St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Jockeying for mayoral position begins as Pesce looks to quit council

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 6 2024 - 5:13pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Hassan Awada. Picture by Jane Dyson
Cr Hassan Awada. Picture by Jane Dyson

Mayor Carmelo Pesce is believed to have informed Liberal Party officials of his intention to resign from Sutherland Shire Council following his crushing defeat in the preselection contest for Cook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.