$26mil private hospital proposed for Bangor

A $26 million private hospital, catering for up to 55 patients at a time and including overnight stays, is proposed for Bangor.
A development application (DA) has been lodged for the construction of a two- storey "health services facility (hospital)", and one basement level of parking on a long, narrow parcel of land 9-13 Shackel Road, sitting above the Bangor Bypass.
The proposed facility would consist of consultation suites, bedrooms, multi-purpose treatment / recovery rooms, treatment spaces, cafe and various ancillary clinical spaces.
"The proposed facility has been designed so that the exact nature of the health services provided within the building is flexible, given the operator of the facility will not be known until a development consent has been received," the DA said.
"Nevertheless, a clinical planning consultant has advised that the facility will be able to have a potential capacity of 85 people at any one time, including 55 patients and 30 staff.
"The facility is proposed to operate for 24 hours given the nature of the use for health services which will require overnight stay depending on the nature of procedure or treatment undertaken.
"Importantly, when possible, procedures or treatments will be avoided outside of standard hours of operation, and the 24 hour use will largely relate to overnight stay for patients.
"The proposal will provide multi-purpose rooms that can be used for a variety of various functions, from day recovery to additional consultation or treatment spaces, state of the art medical treatment rooms, versatile enough for a spectrum of healthcare services.
The dynamic layout ensure adaptability for a variety of medical procedures, subject to the needs and demand of the future operator of the facility."
The site is located in the R2 - Low Density Residential zone in which health service facilities are not permitted.
The DA has been submitted under a section of State Environmental Planning Policy (Transport and Infrastructure) 2021, which "permits the erection of health services facilities within the 'prescribed zones', of which the R2 Low Density Residential zone is recognised".
