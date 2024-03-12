Ministers urged to act as e-bike travel in the shire continues to grow

Mark Speakman has urged three state government ministers to tighten up regulations governing the riding and sale of e-bikes.
Many young people in Sutherland Shire, particularly in the Cronulla area, are riding e-bikes to and from school and shopping centres, as well as for recreation.
An e-bile rider was even seen weaving around shoppers inside Bay Central shopping centre on Saturday. His mates dismounted.
The MP for Cronulla and state Opposition Leader said there had been an "escalation in the number of people riding illegal e-bikes, particularly children as young as 10-12, who frequently ride without a helmet and often carrying one or more pillion passengers".
He said Transport for NSW had informed a constituent that, to be classified as a bicycle in NSW, an electrically power-assisted bicycle must have a maximum continued rated power of 500 watts, if the power output (1) progressively reduces as the bicycle's speed increases above 6km/h, and (2) is cut off when the bicycle reaches a speed of 25km/h or the rider of the bicycle stops pedalling and the speed is more than 6km/h.
"TfNSW is of the opinion that the continuous rated power is a specification of the motor itself, and therefore it would not be legal to use an e-bike on NSW roads that uses a motor with higher power rating even if it is limited by software, switch, or other means."
Mr Speakman asked Roads Minister John Graham whether, given this advice, e-bikes with motor sizes of more than 500 watts are illegal?
"I'm told that some leading brands are designed and manufactured with features to easily override the speed limiter, which seems to make these bikes illegal to ride in public places," he said.
"I've asked the minister to consider having definitive regulations, which would allow police to inspect e-bikes for compliance, and support them in taking enforcement action.
"I have also asked he consider whether e-bikes with a power rating of more than 500 watts should be classified as a motor vehicle, which would necessitate riders to be licensed and the bikes to be registered."
Mr Speakman also wrote to Fair Trading Minister Anoulack after being told some leading brands are marketed with a speed of 25km/h, but this can be easily overridden to achieve speeds up to 55km/h.
"I've asked the minister to consider how retailers are able to promote and sell e-bikes that appear to be considered illegal for use in public places," he said.
Education Minister Prue Car has been asked to consider having schools inform students of regulations.
