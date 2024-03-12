Ministers urged to act as e-bike travel in the shire continues to grow

He said Transport for NSW had informed a constituent that, to be classified as a bicycle in NSW, an electrically power-assisted bicycle must have a maximum continued rated power of 500 watts, if the power output (1) progressively reduces as the bicycle's speed increases above 6km/h, and (2) is cut off when the bicycle reaches a speed of 25km/h or the rider of the bicycle stops pedalling and the speed is more than 6km/h.