Call for Crush the Cars laws to combat hoons

By Jim Gainsford
March 9 2024 - 8:00am
Impounding cars, selling or crushing them and imposing jail terms are some of the 'Anti-Hoon Laws used in other States to combat dangerous speeding.
Tougher 'Anti-Hoon Laws such as Crush the Cars and Motorbikes after three strikes are needed in NSW, Bayside Council has been told.

