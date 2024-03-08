Call for Crush the Cars laws to combat hoons

Tougher 'Anti-Hoon Laws such as Crush the Cars and Motorbikes after three strikes are needed in NSW, Bayside Council has been told.
Impounding cars, selling or crushing them and imposing jail terms are some of the 'Anti-Hoon Laws used in other States to combat dangerous speeding, hooning and anti-social behaviour.
The measures were outlined in a Notice of Motion submitted to the council by Councillor Paul Sedrak at the February 28 council meeting,
"Our community is deteriorating because of hooning," Cr Sedrak said.
"We need to find a way to effect change. We must introduce tougher laws, whether it is confiscating or cars, the selling of cars or even crushing of cars. We have an issue answer need to pass it over to the NSW Government to take a tougher stand.
"The laws are there but they are not tough enough. We are asking the NSW Government to get tougher. We are asking the government to look at options," he said.
In South Australia, impound laws mean an alleged offender will be required to pay $1,135.00 within 28 days, or up to $1,395.50 within 38 days, to release their impounded vehicle after which the vehicle can be crushed or sold by the Police.
A Magistrate can disqualify or suspend a driver's licence sentence and sentence a driver to term of imprisonment for basic and aggravated offences between three-to-five years.
"Our community is grappling with profound mental health challenges, triggered by the relentless disturbances of late-night anti-social car gatherings," Cr Sedrak said.
"The roaring engines in the dead of night are just the tip of the iceberg. It's time we refuse to let a small minority impinge upon the peace and well-being of the Bayside community. The impact is profound. Our elderly are jolted awake in the dead of night, children are frightened from their sleep at 2am, and parents are repeatedly disturbed, their rest shattered. This is no way to live.
"It's a call to action for all of us to stand up against this intrusion, to reclaim the tranquillity of our homes and the quality of our lives.
"To truly effect change, we must introduce tougher 'Anti-Hoon Laws', implementing penalties that resonate deeply and deter decisively, with an escalating scale of fines, loss of points and culminating in loss of licence and confiscation of vehicle.
"These are not mere punitive measures; they are transformative deterrents designed to fundamentally alter the mindset and behaviour of potential violators across the state. Such stringent penalties not only promise safer roads but also aim to alleviate the mental anguish inflicted on countless residents by the rampant hooning."
The Council agreed to lobby the NSW Government, including the Premier, Local State Members, Minister of Police, Minister of Roads, Minister for the Environment and others to investigate legislating tougher the measure as part of 'Anti-Hoon Laws to combat dangerous speeding, hooning and anti-social behaviour.
