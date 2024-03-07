Bonded asbestos found at Sans Souci playground

Bonded asbestos has been uncovered during renovations at Noel Seiffert Reserve at Russell Avenue, Sans Souci.
The area was already closed to the public and Bayside Council has engaged a licensed contractor to remove the asbestos.
"No asbestos has been found in mulch at Noel Seiffert Reserve," a Bayside Council spokesperson said.
"Buried bonded asbestos was uncovered during excavation for the renovations to Noel Seiffert Reserve.
"The area was already closed to the public at the time with construction fences, and a licensed asbestos removal contractor was engaged to safely remove and dispose of the material.
"Council takes community wellbeing seriously and is committed to ensuring the safety of the area now and after the upgrade."
NSW Health advises non-friable or bonded asbestos is considered low risk to human health and the environment. The best way to reduce the risk associated with asbestos is to prevent the fibres from being released by preventing damage, disturbance, or deterioration.
Bayside Council is renewing the play space within Noel Seiffert Reserve to include new playground equipment for pre-school and lower primary age groups, seating and landscaping improvements.
Resident Sean Fogarty contacted the council after seeing signs warning of asbestos at the site.
He received a reply from the council, "In light of recently reported mulch contamination issues, Council and our contractors have reviewed the source of mulch used in our parks, construction projects and in the landscaping around council facilities over the past week.
"We have received written confirmation from our suppliers of wood and bark products that all materials supplied to Council over the past year have been certified as clean, uncontaminated and suitable for use in public spaces.
"The company at the centre of the current mulch contamination issues, has been identified in the supply chain for one Council project. That landscaping project has been visually checked and no asbestos has been found. However, as part of a maintenance regime. the area is also being reviewed by a hygienist and specialist contractors."
