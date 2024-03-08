Cronulla Easter Show cancelled

The Cronulla Easter Show, which normally attracts thousands of families over four days from Good Friday and provides a big boost for local businesses, has been cancelled.
A spokeswoman for Sutherland Shire Council said the private operators "have elected not to stage the popular community event this year".
"With Cronulla mall currently undergoing a significant upgrade, council staff had been working with event organisers to ensure the event could be staged at the nearby Don Lucas Reserve.
"However, the private operators of the event have informed council they are unable to proceed with this year's event.
"Local residents looking for family friendly activities to enjoy over the holiday period are encouraged to visit council's website for details on a host Council supported community events."
The operator has been contacted for comment.
