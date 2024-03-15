Sutherland Shire Choral Society hits high note on 50th anniversary

Joanne van der Jagt was a member of a small church choir in 1974 when they received a request to join with similar groups in Sutherland Shire to perform Handel's Messiah in the Caringbah High School hall.
"It was so wonderful, we decided to make it permanent," she recalled.
On Sunday March 24, the Sutherland Shire Choral Society will celebrate its Golden Jubilee by once again performing the Messiah, but this time at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre.
Joanne, a Woronora resident, is the only original in the choir of more than 70 members.
"I love singing, particularly the big classical pieces, but we also do light concerts and they are a lot of fun as well," she said.
The Golden Jubilee performance will be conducted by one of the society's longstanding musical directors, Jodie Spooner-Ryan, and features talented headline soloists Penelope Mills (Soprano), Hayden Barrington (Bass), Louis Hurley (Tenor) and Michael Burden (Countertenor).
The choir will be accompanied by a stunning 20-piece orchestra drawn from the Sutherland Shire and surrounds.
The SSCS is a not-for-profit community organisation run by a committee of volunteers. Every year the society performs three concerts at venues within the shire, focussing on classical styles, with professional soloists accompanying them at key performances.
Janetta Gilbert, who joined the choir in 2003, said, "Our Monday night rehearsals are such a great time where the only important thing is the music and friends we have there. All other cares and worries can drop away, and we are immersed in creating beautiful sounds together."
Leanne Baird, a 36-year member said, "Being introduced to new music - while the challenge of learning it takes many hours - is something very special when we perfect it for a concert. We are left speechless, buoyed by the exhilaration. It is such a privilege to be a member of this choir."
Members of the society come from all walks of life, with ages ranging from the early thirties to the mid-nineties.
Executive director of The Pavilion Mike Harris said the production was "our way of supporting and celebrating the longstanding legacy of our local community groups and their artists".
