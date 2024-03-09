Weekly Wrap: Speedy move after preselection win

Hello readers,
Liberal Party preselection winner in Cook, Simon Kennedy, wasted no time attempting to shake off the "outsider" tag when he and his family move into Sutherland Shire on Friday. Mr Kennedy, his wife Nila and their children,Taj, 8, and Kaia, 6, packed up their home at Maroubra and moved into a rental property at Woolooware, in the Caringbah Road area.
Meanwhile, over in Mortdale delays in the streetscape upgrade project are frustrating local shopkeepers and residents. Owner of the Mortdale IGA, Joseph Vitagliano said his business has lost between 10 to 20 per cent of revenue because of the streetscape works.
In happier news for St George residents, Bayside Council will reintroduce cash transactions in the kiosk at the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre, Bexley. The council had faced criticism by some residents when the pool went cashless after taking over its management in June last year.
Congratulations are in order for Gezel Bardossi. The pupil from St Raphael's Catholic Primary School at South Hurstville was announced as one of the recipients in the 'one to watch' category at the NSW Women of the Year Awards 2024 at a ceremony, held at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on March 7.
Finally, meet "Knucker", Georges River Council's new landmark installation at the Olds Park Skatepark and Netball Court Precinct in Penshurst. The metal sculpture by artist Dillon MacEwan is built from repurposed materials including skateboards, bicycles, and the 1970s steel ramps from the former Olds Park skatepark.
