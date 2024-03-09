St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wolli Creek Regional Park expanded by five hectares

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 9 2024 - 11:30am
Wolli Creek Regional Park has expanded with almost five hectares of rare native bushland to be added making it the largest park in Sydney's inner south west.

