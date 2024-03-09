Wolli Creek Regional Park expanded by five hectares

Wolli Creek Regional Park has expanded with almost five hectares of rare native bushland to be added making it the largest park in Sydney's inner south west.
It's a victory for members of Wolli Creek Preservation Society who have fought for the past three decades to complete the park.
The Carr Labor Government started the process of creating the Wolli Creek Regional Park in 1998.
During last year's election campaign, Labor leader Chris Minns promised that a Labor Government would protect the remaining bushlands required to complete the park.
Last year's NSW budget included $13 million for the completion of the Wolli Creek Regional Park.
This is expected to be used to acquire the remaining land for the park that is either held in private hands or owned by Sydney Water.
The 4.7 hectares of new parkland that has been added to the park include 16 parcels of additional land, increasing its total area to 45 hectares and making it possible to walk all the way from Bexley North to Earlwood, and Earlwood to Wolli Creek.
Of the 4.7 hectares, 2.1 has been transferred to NPWS by the Office of Strategic Lands.
A further 2.6 hectares has been acquired from the City of Canterbury Bankstown and will protect "Nanny Goat Hill" which offers panoramic views across the Wolli Creek Valley.
NPWS will continue to work with councils and the Office of Strategic Lands to complete the transfer and acquisition of the final 4.9 hectares to complete the park.
The park also conserves iconic bushland along Wolli Creek which is home to an array of birdlife, native mammals and a colony of Grey-headed Flying-foxes, which are listed as vulnerable.
It will also ensure residents can enjoy its 4.5km of walking track, natural beauty and native habitat, a stone's throw from the Sydney CBD.
Premier of NSW and Member for Kogarah Chris Minns said, "Families across Sydney's south including my own, love our natural parklands. This expansion of the park will provide them with even more opportunities to enjoy nature right in our own backyards.
"For decades completing Wolli Creek Regional Park has been put in the too hard basket, but now the NSW Labor Government is protecting this important area of natural bushland."
"With more people continuing to move into this area, this won't just open up even more open space for them to enjoy, it will also protect this parkland for future generations.
Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe said expanding the Wolli Creek Regional Park ensures plants, animals and people can enjoy more of the area's unique natural landscape.
"This urban oasis provides rare and crucial habitat for more than 460 plant and animal species.
"Reserving additional land takes us a big step closer to completing the park and provides the highest level of long-term security for these diverse ecosystems," she said.
Rockdale MP, Steve Kamper said thanked the outstanding community campaigners that have been advocating for this park for years.
"This is a fantastic community result. Parks and open space are a precious commodity throughout Sydney," Mr Kamper said.
"As we continue to grow, the NSW Labor Government is delivering the important green space our local communities require to ensure we have the right mix in and around the Wolli Creek area."
Wolli Creek Preservation Society vice-president Peter Stevens said it was a major step forward but the park is still not complete.
"At this stage we are content that the Government is fully behind its commitment but we will be watching," Mr Stevens said.
"Beyond the completion of the Regional Park we want to see the Cooks River Valley Corridor linked to the Wolli Creek Regional Park with the inclusion of Unwins Street, Earlwood and Waterworth Park which will give a great green corridor for wildlife and for recreational walking," he said.
Mr Stevens said this would create a continuous 13km green corridor running all the way down the Cooks River and up to the Wolli Creek Valley to Bexley North.
