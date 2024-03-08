Breast cancer fundraiser Julie McKinnery is Cronulla Woman of Year

Julie McKinnery is the 2024 Cronulla Woman of the Year.
Mrs McKinnery, of Caringbah, has raised more than $75,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation through opening her home yearly for 'Julie's Biggest Pink Breakfast'.
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman said, "Julie has shown extraordinary leadership and advocacy though her commitment to the fight against breast cancer and her ability to rally the support of the community.".
"I've been to her annual breakfast events where Julie creates a vibrant social gathering featuring activities such as donations, raffles, silent auctions, and lucky door prizes to help raise money to support the fight against breast cancer."
Mr Speakman said, in the 12 months between each breakfast, Mrs McKinnery worked away gathering donations from local businesses.
"Having fought off breast cancer twice, Julie's efforts extend beyond fundraising as she works to helping others facing similar challenges," he said.
"She promotes the need for regular testing and is known for her colourful slogans like 'Chicks Check Ya Tits' and 'Lads Check Your Nads' that help nudge people into action."
Mr Speakman said Mrs McKinnery's "enthusiasm and passion for the cause is infectious".
You can search 'Julie's Biggest Pink Breakfast' on Facebook for more information. The next Biggest Pink Breakfast will be on Saturday October 19.
