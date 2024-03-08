St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Breast cancer fundraiser Julie McKinnery is Cronulla Woman of Year

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated March 8 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 4:28pm
Julie McKinnery receives her award from Mark Speakman at the NSW Woman of the Year Awards ceremony. Picture supplied
Julie McKinnery is the 2024 Cronulla Woman of the Year.

