After 80 years, life-long friends hold their final school reunion

It was the 80th and sadly last school reunion for the former students of Tempe Public School.
Since starting at school together in 1943 and after having busy lives or work and family duties, the friends have always kept in contact.
They all attended Arncliffe Girls Intermediate High School together and all turned 21 in the same year, 1960.
They started holding their annual school reunion about 40 years ago.
This possible was through the hard work of one of the group's members, Marion Baker who has orangised the reunion every year and keeps everyone up-to-date with her Christmas newsletter.
One of the group's members, Joy Boyd said it would be unusual for a group of friends to have known each other for 80 years after meeting in kindergarten.
She puts the group's longevity down to living happy and healthy lives.
"We are always bubbly personalities," she said. "Some of us have had very interesting lives."
This includes Joy herself who has represented Australia in table tennis, both as an able bodied player and as a disabled player.
She represented Australia at the Commonwealth Games in 2002 and 2006 in the Women's Wheelchair Table Tennis team and received an OAM for her services to the sport.
Other group members include Joan Ross who worked in Australian embassies around the world, Beverley Randall lives in the US, and Marion Baker worked with the Sutherland Shire Resuscitation Committee teaching resuscitation to the community.
The friends have been meeting for a reunion lunch at Rowers on Cook at Wolli Creek for on the first Saturday of March each year for the past 30 years.
But last Saturday, March 9 was to be the last reunion.
"But most of us are now 85 and due to dwindling numbers, we have decided with much sadness to make this our last reunion," Joy said.
"These women in their own ways have left their mark on the community, from teachers to theatre and sports and includes a social worker and a diplomatic secretary.,
"Heartfelt thanks must go out to Marion for all her efforts in organising and keeping our reunions going.
"Six turned up for our 80th and last school reunion. It was a great day of reminiscing," Joy said,
"It's hard to say goodbye after all these years but our age and bodies say it's time and we do so with many happy memories and wishing all love and serenity as we move on."
