School supports 'period poverty' on International Women's Day

Students at St Aloysius College Cronulla marked International Women's Day by collecting personal hygiene items for a women's charity, Share the Dignity.
This group tackle 'period poverty'. One in five Australian women experience period poverty - going without essentials including pads or tampons. For girls, this can mean lost school days, leading to reduced educational opportunities.
Claire O'Connor, Lachlan Whitehill and Sienna Debreczeni (pictured) were part of the organisational committee that rallied their classmates to bring in hundreds of packaged products.
"It was great to give a little something back on International Women's Day," Claire said. "It's good to pause for thought about how difficult life can be for many women and girls, but it's even better to do something about it."
