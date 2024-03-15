St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Watch

Strong demand for mental health support

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 15 2024 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional Chief Executive Officer Chris Walsh at Waratah Hospital's Re-centre, which supports patients with mental health - a growing need in the community. Picture by Chris Lane
Regional Chief Executive Officer Chris Walsh at Waratah Hospital's Re-centre, which supports patients with mental health - a growing need in the community. Picture by Chris Lane

With the announcement that Wesley Hospital Kogarah is closing, a private hospital that also helps patients with mental health recovery, has assured the community that there is support nearby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.