Strong demand for mental health support

With the announcement that Wesley Hospital Kogarah is closing, a private hospital that also helps patients with mental health recovery, has assured the community that there is support nearby.
Hurstville's Waratah Hospital has a dedicated unit called Re-centre, that helps people with mental health disorders. It includes an in-patient facility with 31 beds and day programs as part of its outpatient offerings.
Waratah's Medical Director of Psychiatry Alex Pilsky, said although it was a difficult time for Wesley's staff and patients, more doctors from the Kogarah site were working for Waratah.
"A number of doctors have joined us in the past six months and we're also working on accommodating doctors who were affected by Wesley's closure, into our service," Dr Pilsky said.
He said it was a "tough time" for hospitals that cater for mental health recovery, because more people were being diagnosed. "Whether it's pandemic related or a sign of the times, overall, in the past three to four years, there has been a significant uptrend in presentations across the board of psychiatric illness," Dr Pilsky said.
"In particular, a severe range of depressive and anxiety disorders, and disorders related to trauma, PTSD, drug and alcohol disorders and personality difficulties."
The National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing reveals of Australians aged 16-85 from 2020-2022, an estimated 8.5 million people, or 43 per cent of the population, had experienced a mental disorder at some time in their life. Of these, 39 per cent of young adults (aged 16-24) had experienced a 12-month mental disorder - up from 26 per cent in 2007.
"Young adults are a significant part of the uptrend we're seeing," Dr Pilsky said. "It's quite noticeable. The effects of social media plays a role, and as clinicians we are beginning and yet to understand those effects."
All patients who present to Re-centre are there voluntarily. On the occasion patients present with disorders relating to schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, they are better suited to the public system, Dr Pilsky said, as Re-centre does not treat patients under the Mental Health Act.
Despite having to pay more, there is strong demand for help. Since this masthead published the article of Wesley Kogarah's closure, several patients have come forward, worried about their future recovery.
Dr Pilski said Waratah's psychiatric unit, which opened in 2021, has beds available. "I've been here for six months and there hasn't been a day when we didn't have a couple of empty beds available," he said. "Right now there is more, so there is capacity to assist more people."
He said after a patient was discharged, follow-up care close to home was crucial. "A lot of patients who went to Wesley, may go to other clinics in Sydney, but hopefully some of them will choose to attend closer to their community and family," Dr Pilsky said.
"You don't want to discharge them and pretend everything is great. Most of them will require a day program in the local area, but there is a lack of awareness."
Waratah is also expanding its team of psychiatrists. "We are recruiting a number of excellent young psychiatrists and their books are also open. It shouldn't be an excessively long wait time to see them," Dr Pilsky said.
Specialist in addiction (drug and alcohol) recovery, Kiran Nair, says most patients do very well once they attend an outpatient program. "They stick with it for a long time," Dr Nair said. "Our goals are get people into active recovery and be stable in the community."
Regional Chief Executive Officer Chris Walsh, says there is increasing pressure for mental health services within the community.
"We acknowledge that this is a challenging time for healthcare providers," Mr Walsh said. "We are committed to supporting Sydney south residents with the best possible facilities and care. We welcome the opportunity to work alongside established psychiatrists to ensure continuity of care for their patients."
He said plans were underway to expand the inpatient and outpatient programs offered by Re-centre. These include more frequently run programs, including evening sessions.
