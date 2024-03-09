Cronulla Easter Market goes ahead as show is cancelled

The Cronulla Easter Market will go ahead as planned next weekend at Don Lucas Reserve even though the Cronulla Easter Show, which was to be held in the same area two weeks later, has been cancelled.
Sutherland Shire Council confirmed on Friday the four-day show, which normally attracts thousands of families over four days from Good Friday and provides a big boost for local businesses, would not be held.
A council spokeswoman said, "With Cronulla mall currently undergoing a significant upgrade, council staff had been working with event organisers to ensure the event could be staged at the nearby Don Lucas Reserve."
"However, the private operators of the event have informed council they are unable to proceed with this year's event," she said.
The decision has no bearing on the Cronulla Easter Market, which is operated by another company, Cambridge Markets.
The market will be held at Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda Beach, on Saturday and Sunday March 16-17 from 10am-4pm.
Cambridge Markets director Madelienne Anderson said the market would feature more than 150 stallholders, offering "a unique blend of fashion, homewares, gifts, art, craft, plants, toys, goods for children and plenty more".
"It"s a great time of year for markets as the weather is fabulous and people enjoy this relaxed period when they get to take a breather from the fast pace of the new year."
