Cronulla Easter Market goes ahead as show is cancelled

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 10 2024 - 10:51am, first published 9:57am
A scene at a previous Cronulla Easter Market. Picture supplied
The Cronulla Easter Market will go ahead as planned next weekend at Don Lucas Reserve even though the Cronulla Easter Show, which was to be held in the same area two weeks later, has been cancelled.

