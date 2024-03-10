St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

History of cycling in shire to be subject of talk at historical society meeting

Updated March 10 2024 - 12:19pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Shire Cycling Club members Maya Taylor, John Peters, Gaye Lynne, Bob Bilek and Greg Scott at the launch of the book in December 2023. Picture by John Veage
Sutherland Shire Cycling Club members Maya Taylor, John Peters, Gaye Lynne, Bob Bilek and Greg Scott at the launch of the book in December 2023. Picture by John Veage

The history of Sutherland Shire Cycling Club will be the subject of a talk by Dr Garry Darby at a Sutherland Shire Historical Society meeting on Saturday March 16

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.