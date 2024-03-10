History of cycling in shire to be subject of talk at historical society meeting

The history of Sutherland Shire Cycling Club will be the subject of a talk by Dr Garry Darby at a Sutherland Shire Historical Society meeting on Saturday March 16
Dr Darby has written a history of the 65-year-old club, which was formed at the beginning of competitive cycling in Australia and is linked to entrepreneurs and landmarks that are household names in the area.
The book, which was launched in December 2023, celebrates generations of people who have come together with one common interest, a passion for cycling.
Dr Darby is a retired university lecturer, author and historian. During a long career he taught Art History and specialised in the Indigenous art of Australia. A recognised expert in this field, he has lectured internationally in the USA, Great Britain, Holland and Japan.
Since his retirement, local history has been his main interest. He is a two-time winner of the Rathbone Local History Prize and has produced seven books including a history of The Baths & Boatsheds of Sans Souci, Early Rocky Point Road, Mick Moylan's Pub, Primrose House at Doll's Point, Aboriginal People of the Botany Bay Area, and most recently a history of the St George Sailing Club.
All are welcome to attend this meeting to be held at 1.30 on Saturday March 16.
Sutherland Shire Historical Society meets at Stapleton Centre, 3A Stapleton Avenue Sutherland - just a short walk from Sutherland station.
