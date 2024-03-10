$18 mil windfall from ticketless parking fines for St George and Shire councils

Ticketless parking fines totalling nearly $18 million were issued last year to motorists by the three councils covering St George and Sutherland Shire.
Bayside Council was fifth highest in the state, with 42,315 fines issued, totalling $9 million.
Georges River Council was seventh highest, with 29,412 fines, totalling $6.54 million.
Sutherland Shire Council was nineteenth on the list, with, 10,850 fines, totalling $ 2.44 million.
The state government released the figures as Minister for Finance Courtney Houssos called on councils to provide an on-the-spot, written notification to drivers, such a small pre-printed card on their windscreen when a fine was issued.
Motorists used to be given a full explanation of the fine before the ticketless system began as a trial in May 2020 by the previous coalition government, and was expanded to more councils in December that year.
The ticketless system issuing councils to send details of a fine directly to Revenue NSW, which then sends an infringement notice by post or the Service NSW app.
In most cases the driver has no indication at the time they have received a ticket.
Minister for Finance Courtney Houssos wrote to the state's 128 councils formally requesting they provide an on-the-spot notification.
This change would ensure drivers know they have been booked by a parking officer upon returning to their car, allowing them to capture evidence, including photos, if they seek a review.
Ms Houssos said the key concerns in relation to ticketless parking fines were:
Parking fines issued by local councils make up half of all fines processed by Revenue NSW. Currently, 48 councils issue ticketless fines. Some of these councils have stopped issuing physical infringement notices.
"I believe these common sense changes ensure the parking fine systems function in a fair and transparent way and meets community expectations," the ministerial letter said.
"While there are some benefits to the ticketless system, I am aware of community concerns around the issuing of ticketless parking fines, particularly the timeliness of fine notifications.
"I believe these concerns can be addressed by implementing some simple administrative measures.
"I am requesting your council enhances your parking fine process so that drivers are provided immediate, written notification to drivers at the time they are issued with a parking fine. This is currently not a requirement of the scheme.
"This could be as simple as a note, which could take the form of a standardised, pre-printed card, noting that a fine has been issued.
"This note does not necessarily need to form part of the infringement notice but at a minimum it should inform the driver they will soon receive an infringement notice via post or the Service NSW app.
"Doing so will provide drivers immediate notification that they have been given a parking fine and will allow them to take their own photos and note down relevant details.
"One of the key benefits of the ticketless parking scheme is that it provides drivers with access to photographic evidence of their alleged infringement. This streamlines the review process.
"Whilst currently not a mandatory requirement of the scheme, I am also requesting your council review its processes to ensure photographic evidence is captured and transmitted to Revenue NSW.
"The current implementation of the ticketless parking system has eroded trust in parking fine system. Providing immediate notification to drivers is the right thing to do and is an important first step to restoring community trust in the administration of the fines system."
