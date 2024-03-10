St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
A perfect start

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 11 2024 - 1:15pm, first published 10:00am
Shane Flanagan had his Dragons side firing in Round 1, even without key prop Blake Lawrie who is set to return this week against the Dolphins. Picture NRL Images
In Shane Flanagan's first game at the helm, St George Illawarra launched a new era, with a dominant 28-4 win over the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday.

