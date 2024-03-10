A perfect start

In Shane Flanagan's first game at the helm, St George Illawarra launched a new era, with a dominant 28-4 win over the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday.
The Dragons beat the Titans at Cbus for the first time in five attempts and in the process, also recorded their first win on the road since Round 24, 2022.
Fans had good reason to celebrate even though it was only the first round with the Red V starting as underdogs to Des Hasler's new team.
It was the X factor of a Tyrell Sloan hat-trick that led the Dragons to seal the first-up win with the new halves pairing Ben Hunt and Kyle Flanagan steering the ship, Sloan had a day out in the fullback jersey while Zac Lomax's shift to the wing looked to pay dividends with the athletic back finishing the match with 266 metres off 26 runs.
After a lot of conjecture about playing out of position coach Shane Flanagan says the Dragons will not release Lomax before the end of the season as the club considers a shock move for Wallabies star Jordan Petaia.
Lomax, who had one of his best games in a Dragons jersey in the club's win has been the topic of a lot of talk recently as rival clubs circle the unsettled outside back.
At training on Friday at Netstrata Jubilee, Flanagan hosed down the Lomax issue and said he will always do what's right for the team.
"He's going nowhere," Flanagan said.
After the Titans game success Flanagan said the team backed themselves and were definitely gritty in the first half, saving a few tries.
"We were our own worst enemy at times with too many errors and putting ourselves under pressure but the grit kept us in the game.
"We didn't start the second half that well either with errors with the football but grit, determination and a bit of class got us the points.
"Overall, a bit to work on but also pretty happy. That was a really big step in believing what type of team we've got."
The Dragons now head back up to Queensland to meet the underperforming Dolphins at Kayo Stadium next Sunday before Red V members are invited to attend the Dragons Family Fun Day at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah on Sunday, March 24, the day after their round three Cowboys clash.
