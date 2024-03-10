22 charges laid following police pursuit through Peakhurst

A man has been hit with 22 charges, including alleged firearms, drugs and driving offences, following a police pursuit through Peakhurst.
A police statement said, about 7.15pm yesterday (Saturday), officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command attempted to stop a black sedan on Forest Road, Peakhurst.
"When the vehicle allegedly failed to stop as directed a pursuit was initiated," the statement said.
"The sedan allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Forest Road and Stony Creek Road and collided with three other vehicles before stopping.
"The driver of the sedan - a 32-year-old man - attempted to flee the scene before he became aggressive with police, who discharged a taser to effect the arrest.
"A female passenger was arrested at the scene and questioned before being released.
"The drivers and passengers of the other three vehicles involved sustained minor injuries, with one woman taken to Liverpool Hospital for treatment.
"Police conducted a search of the sedan and seized a firearm and illicit drugs.
"The man was taken to St George Hospital under police guard for treatment and mandatory testing.
"Following release from hospital today (Sunday), he was taken to Kogarah Police Station and charged with 22 offences.
The statement said the charges included:
The man was refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court tomorrow (Monday).
