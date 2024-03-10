St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Another subsidence on the F6 motorway extension construction

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
March 11 2024 - 7:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An exclusion zone during the \first subsidence incident. Picture by John Veage
An exclusion zone during the \first subsidence incident. Picture by John Veage

The M6 Stage 1 motorway project has experienced further subsidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.