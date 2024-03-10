St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Rockdale leads the way in NPL results

John Veage
By John Veage
March 11 2024 - 8:03am
Rockdale's Alec Urosevski scores the first goal in the St George FC derby game on Wednesday night. Picture John Veage
It was a big weekend for the NPL competition with two rounds held early in a long season with Rockdale Ilinden sitting on top of a congested ladder.

