Rockdale leads the way in NPL results

It was a big weekend for the NPL competition with two rounds held early in a long season with Rockdale Ilinden sitting on top of a congested ladder.
On Wednesday night Rockdale were forced to bide their time against a resilient St George FC but romped home in the end with a 4-0 victory in round 4 of the National Premier Leagues Men's NSW competition in front of over 900 spectators at Ilinden Sports Centre .
Goals from Alec Urosevski, Brendan Cholakian, a super strike via Giorgio Sperenza and Jason Cakovski capped off a memorable night, pushing Rockdale up the ladder as one of the team's to beat.
Rockdale were made to work hard for the points but individual errors, plus great lead up work, led to the home side taking a commanding 2-0 lead from which they never looked back going on to dominate the match.
Rockdale Coach, Paul Dee, was a relieved man at the whistle .
"St George FC are a very organised team with quite a deep line so it made it difficult to penetrate behind early on," he said.
" We had to be patient, hold a lot of possession in their half and if a goal came, it would change the scenario and that certainly happened.
"We have a lot of confidence within the squad and know we need to be patient in some games and trust the process which we did tonight so it's pleasing to win a big derby game and take the points."
At Penshurst Park St George City brought 2023 Premiers APIA Leichhardt FC back down to earth following a 1-0 victory in round 4 on Wednesday evening.
The only goal of the game came courtesy of a set-piece goal from Dominic Cox which was all that separated both teams in the end.
In another local derby in Round 5 on Sunday night St George City succumbed to a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 with local rivals St George FC at Penshurst Park.
The City hosts were denied by the woodwork on occasion, but they found the breakthrough through Presley Ortiz in the second half.
Aeden O'Shea had a valuable impact off the bench for FC, claiming the equaliser in the fourth minute of additional time.
Coach Jané Talcevski was impressed with his team's spirit in fighting back and finding the equaliser for their second draw of the NPL Men's NSW season.
"Against an outstanding front line, we suffered there a bit in the first half for the first 15 minutes, however, we came back into the game in the second period of the first half," Talcevski said.
Rockdale and Manly United shared the points in a 1-1 draw at Cromer Park on Saturday night in a good battle as both teams gave it their all in round 5 of the NPL Men's .
