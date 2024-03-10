Slayers fall at Preddy Trophy

It was a disappointing end to the season as Cricket Central hosted the Women's McDonald's NSW Premier Cricket First-Grade Final between St George-Sutherland and Sydney Cricket Club on Sunday.
The Slayers had finished the regular season as first-grade minor premiers, going into finals with a record of 13 wins and 4 losses.
Slayers Rhiannon Dick scored over 500 runs for the season (506 at 42.17) the most of any other cricketer in the first-grade competition and she also led the league in wickets taken with 36 (average 8.94) nine more than her nearest competitor.
But once again after losing the T20 Cup final the Slayers couldn't quite get the job done running out of wickets as they chased 241 runs.
Sydney won the toss and elected to bat and the Slayers were taking wickets but couldn't dislodge tailender Maitlan Brown who top scored with 54 not out.
In the chase Rhiannon Dick hit a brilliant 60 but couldn't find the support and they fell for 10/162.
