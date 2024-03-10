Michelle dredges deep

Michelle Ford-Eriksson MBE will always be known as the young swimmer from San Souci - the Carss Park Cannonball - who was the only non-Soviet bloc female swimmer to win an individual gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympic games.
Ford has now written her autobiography, 'Turning the Tide', and said she wanted to tell the story of the athletes who haven't got a voice.
"I understand the Olympic movement - good and bad -and the athletes are the heart of that movement."
Michelle won an Olympic gold and bronze medal in 1980, and was a dual world record holder - swimming freestyle and butterfly.
Ford was a child prodigy and she broke state and national records at the age of 13, two of which were held by triple Olympic gold medallist Shane Gould and she qualified for the 1976 Olympics when she was still at St George Girls High School.
Coached by controversial Dick Caine at the Carss Park Pool, Ford concentrated on longer distances and in 1978, in Brisbane, she broke the 800-metre freestyle world record-lowering her national record by 10 seconds.
At the 1978 Comm Games in Edmonton, Ford won gold in the 200-metre butterfly, silver in the 400-metres and 800-metre freestyle, bronze in the 200-metre freestyle.
Moving to the USA to be coached by Don Talbot, at Moscow in the 800m freestyle Ford made a slow start, lying in seventh at the 100-metre mark - she snatched the lead at the 200-metre mark and extended it to a 3.65-second victory winning gold and claiming the Olympic Record.
She retired from swimming in 1985.
Michelle then left her real legacy becoming a member of the first IOC Athletes Commission, and was Australia's first member, alongside IOC President, Thomas Bach, and World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.
In her book Michelle charts the journey of highs and lows from the beaches of Sydney as a young girl with a dream to the heights of Olympic swimming gold against the odds of Cold-War politics.
Athletes were the victims - and the biggest victims were female.
As Paris prepares to host the 2024 Olympics, 100 years after the Modern Olympics founding father Pierre de Coubertin said "Women have one task, that of the role of crowning the winner with garlands".
According to Ford whose family now live at Cronulla, that struggle is far from over and an indifference to female athletes lives on.
In her roller-coaster account of courage and resilience in the Olympic realm, she said 'Turning the Tide' is a manifesto for change. "I had to dig deep, and it's a story of heartbreaks," she said
Michelle is trying to get justice done and her intent for this book is to bring attention to this era and hopes the IOC and World Aquatics change the record books and take out the cheats, acknowledging the injustice done.
The book is now available from Amazon and Fair Play publishing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.