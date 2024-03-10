Man, 68, dies at Cronulla beach following medical episode

A man has died at Cronulla beach following a medical episode.
A police statement said, just after 7.30am yesterday (Sunday), emergency services were called to the beach "following reports of a concern for welfare of a man, who has suffered a medical episode".
"Despite the efforts of first responders, the man, aged 68, was unable to be revived," the statement said.
"Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner.
"The man's death is not being treated as suspicious."
