Saints minor premiers

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 11 2024 - 1:07pm, first published 9:38am
Saints batsman stood up
The St George first grade men's team finished their season on a high with a solid win over Hawksbury with their batsman all getting a good start leading into this weekend's qualifying final at Hurstville Oval.

