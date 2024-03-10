Saints minor premiers

The St George first grade men's team finished their season on a high with a solid win over Hawksbury with their batsman all getting a good start leading into this weekend's qualifying final at Hurstville Oval.
To be played over both days the number one seed Saints face Randwick Petersham who finished the season in sixth position.
St George only lost one game this season and at last start opener Matt Rodgers hit back with a solid 96 with McDonald, Patterson and Stapleton all getting runs.
