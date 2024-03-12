Californian Bungalow reimagined

-
4 beds | 2 baths | 1 car
Proudly presented by The Block's 2023 winners, Steph and Gian, this light-filled home creates a living environment brimming with fresh contemporary aesthetics.
Trent Tarbey of McGrath Estate Agents is the listing agent, and he says one of the best features is that the home's bright modern interiors reveal restored Art Deco elements.
"Other highlights include the open living, dining, and kitchen zone under a cathedral ceiling, floor-to-ceiling custom-built cabinetry, and seven skylights throughout the home," he said.
"The chic kitchen has Fisher Paykel appliances and a Rosa Zarci marble bench. There are acoustic-rated aluminium windows and doors and hidden laundry."
"This is an outstanding lifestyle opportunity for young and growing families. The foreshore attractions in Brighton-Le-Sands are only steps away, and it's only moments from central Rockdale's shopping precinct," Mr Tarbey said.
Effortless tranquillity and modern functionality meet in this superb home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.