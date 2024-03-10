Sutherland bus forum dates, times and locations finalised

Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart is encouraging bus travellers in Sutherland Shire to have their say at Bus Industry Taskforce passenger forums to be held at Sutherland on March 22-23.
The state government established the taskforce to make recommendations to improve the reliability, quality and effectiveness of services across NSW.
Sutherland is the "last stop" for the taskforce, which has been holding forums across the state.
Members of the public and representatives from community groups, local businesses and non-government organisations are invited to attend.
Forum details:
Those who are unable to attend can still provide their feedback by visiting https://www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/bus-industry-taskforce
