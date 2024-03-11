Mayoral minute with Sam Elmir: International Women's Day 2024

We welcomed Kath Koschel as the esteemed guest speaker for this year's International Women's Day breakfast. Kath's remarkable journey epitomises the theme of 'Inspire Inclusion' in the most profound way. As the founder of Kindness Factory, she embodies the transformative power of and resilience in the face of adversity. Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring strength that resides within each of us, inspiring us to embrace kindness as a guiding principle in our lives.