Mayoral minute with Sam Elmir: International Women's Day 2024

On March 8, Georges River celebrated International Women's Day with a breakfast held in our beautiful suburb of Hurstville.
This event, now in its fourth year at Georges River, serves as a testament to our commitment to promoting equality and celebrating the achievements of all women in our area.
With its long history, International Women's Day is a day to celebrate the achievements of women past, present, and future, while also recognising the challenges and barriers they continue to face in pursuit of equality.
This year's theme, 'Inspire Inclusion,' resonates deeply with our values as a community. When we inspire others to understand and value women's inclusion, we pave the way for a more fair and just society. When women are empowered to be included, the effects of their contributions are felt far and wide in our community.
We welcomed Kath Koschel as the esteemed guest speaker for this year's International Women's Day breakfast. Kath's remarkable journey epitomises the theme of 'Inspire Inclusion' in the most profound way. As the founder of Kindness Factory, she embodies the transformative power of and resilience in the face of adversity. Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring strength that resides within each of us, inspiring us to embrace kindness as a guiding principle in our lives.
Her story underscores the importance of supporting one another, particularly during times of hardship. It is a testament to the deep impact that acts of kindness can have on our lives and those around us.
As we strive to forge a more inclusive world for women, let us draw inspiration from Kath and commit ourselves to promoting kindness and compassion in our community. Together, we can create a brighter future where every woman is valued, empowered, and included.
