Battle blow out at Burleigh

It was a disappointing result for the Surfing Sutherland Shire Boardriding clubs who qualified for the 2024 Hyundai Boardrider's Battle Final on the Gold Coast.
42 of Australia's best clubs qualified with the Gold Coast locked in to host the Grand Final for three years.
Cronulla Sharks hit the water in a first heat battle with two previous winners and were competitive - taking the lead after three surfers, but the heavy weights kept coming, running the Sharks down and leaving them out of the top three.
Elouera with Jarvis Earle as their linchpin never really got going and also lost their way joining the Sharks as first round losers - it was won by home club Burleigh.
Jarvis who will now compete at Newcastle Surfest to determine Challenger Series Regional Qualifiers had just won the 2024 Central Coast Pro Qualifying Series 3000 at Copacabana Beach.
Cronulla Boardriders Jay McKenzie took out the Senior division of the 2024 Surfest Indigenous Classic over the weekend.
