Sharks first win

The Sharks launched their 2024 season in style with a courageous comeback to down the Warriors 16-12 at Go Media Stadium on Friday night.
The Warriors were hot favourites at a sold-out home ground with the Sharks having lost to them twice last season and not having a good first up track record-losing their opening round game in nine of the past 10 seasons.
Co-captain Cam McInnes said the Warriors came out firing but the guys who came on from the bench really made a difference.
"The second half we controlled the ball and that's what happens," he said.
They conceded two early tries but they then dug deep to keep the Warriors scoreless for the next 67 minutes.
A superb try saving tackle by Will Kennedy denied the Warriors a a third try as the home side ran at Nicho Hynes again and again but he didn't crack.
With five minutes remaining in the half the Sharks struck back when Jesse Ramien burrowed over from dummy half and they carried that momentum into the second half with prolific tryscorer Ronaldo Mulitalo crossing in the left corner in the 42nd minute to cut the margin to two points.
The Sharks went on with it and took the lead through a try to a rampaging Talakai, who handled twice in a movement that also featured Hynes and Mulitalo.
Siosifa Talakai took plenty of satisfaction from getting one back after he was among a list of high-profile players dropped from first grade by coach Craig Fitzgibbon following a 44-12 drubbing by the Warriors in Round 20 last season.
The Sharks won with only 47 percent of the ball.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said not much went their way.
"We had to fight for everything. We capitalised on all the hard work we've done this pre-season.
"We can certainly play some better footy than we did tonight, but also the grit, perseverance and turning up for each other, really proud of that effort."
The Sharks are at home for their Round 2 match against the Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium on Friday night.
This game will be a milestone match for Sharks co-captain Dale Finucane who plays his 250th NRL game.
