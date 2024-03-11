Man charged with multiple home and vehicle thefts in shire and St George

A man has been hit with a string of charges alleging recent thefts from vehicles and homes in Cronulla, Woolooware, Kangaroo Point and Sans Souci.
Several offences are alleged to have occurred in basement car parks of apartment blocks.
A police statement said Sutherland Police have been investigating thefts from vehicles and residential break-ins occurring recently in several suburbs across the shire.
On Thursday March 7, police arrested a 29-year-old male for allegedly:
"Police arrested the male at Caringbah Railway Station where he allegedly resisted arrest and was restrained and handcuffed," the statement said.
"A search located two knives upon him.
"He was charged with Break Enter & Steal (five counts), Break & Enter with intent to steal (three counts), Steal from Motor vehicle, Enter vehicle without consent, Goods in custody (suspected of being stolen), Recklessly deal with proceeds of crime, Resist arrest, and Possess knife in a public place.
"He was refused bail and will appear at Sutherland Local Court on 14/03/2024
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.