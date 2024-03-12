Superb waterfront lifestyle

5 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
This exceptional waterfront property is nestled in picturesque Grays Point, a small and exclusive suburb bordering the Royal National Park along the Port Hacking River.
Revel in the captivating North aspect, showcasing breathtaking water views from this splendid residence. Immerse your family in a remarkable lifestyle amidst idyllic natural surroundings.
The spacious accommodation features five bedrooms, including a main bedroom with an ensuite, three renovated bathrooms, a spacious, light-filled open lounge, and a dining room that opens onto the balcony.
The modern kitchen with casual family dining and parquetry timber floors also leads onto the large balcony.
Downstairs is a music room and a separate family or rumpus room leading to another large entertaining deck.
The double lock-up garage also offers plenty of storage, and there is a large storeroom and a separate workshop with a cellar.
This home's flexible floorplan would suit in-law accommodation or be perfect for a teenage retreat. It also offers the potential for a home gym, office, and man cave/bar room.
On the waterfront, there is a self-contained boathouse with a lawn area and jetty. It is perfect for a waterside family lifestyle of kayaking, boating, entertaining, and relaxation.
The location is convenient yet peaceful. It's a short walk to the village shops, Swallow Rock boat ramp and picnic grounds. Royal National Park walking and mountain bike trails are close by. The home is also in the Grays Point Primary School and Kirrawee High School catchments.
