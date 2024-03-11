Help find a man missing from Peakhurst

Police are appealing for public assistance to find a man missing from Peakhurst.
Fouad Hassoun, 28, was last seen in the suburb at about 7pm on March 7.
When he was unable to be located, officers from St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Concerns are held for Fouad's welfare as he lives with health conditions that require medication.
Fouad is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, 175-180cm tall, slim build with dark hair. It's not known what he was wearing.
He is known frequent the area.
Anyone with information into Fouad's whereabouts is urged to contact Kogarah Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
