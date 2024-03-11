St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Help find a man missing from Peakhurst

March 11 2024 - 2:45pm
Fouad Hassoun is missing from Peakhurst and police seek the community's help in finding him. Picture NSW Police
Police are appealing for public assistance to find a man missing from Peakhurst.

