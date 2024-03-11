Police investigate accusatory posters placed around Como area

Police are investigating after posters making an accusation against a person were placed around the Como area.
The posters were displayed on Wednesday March 6 between 6.30pm - 7.30pm.
A resident said more than a dozen posters, which included a photo, were placed on fences and poles around Como Hotel and local streets.
Sutherland Shire Police Area Command commander, Superintendent Craig Middleton, told the Leader, "The posters were not police posters nor in anyway endorsed by the NSW Police Force".
"The individual concerned reported the posters to the NSWPF," he said.
"Sutherland Police has commenced an investigation into the circulation of the posters which is ongoing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.