Have your say on more early learning centres in St George

By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 14 2024 - 10:40am, first published 7:00am
Help identify service gaps and resources for children with a disability in St George. Picture supplied
Help identify service gaps and resources for children with a disability in St George. Picture supplied

Parents or guardians of children are invited to participate in an online survey aimed at improving early learning services in St George by identifying service gaps and resources for children with disability.

