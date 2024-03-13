Have your say on more early learning centres in St George

Parents or guardians of children are invited to participate in an online survey aimed at improving early learning services in St George by identifying service gaps and resources for children with disability.
As part of its Early Learning Services Strategy 2021, Georges River Council is looking to enhance childcare support for vulnerable children and children with additional needs.
The strategy involves exploring the feasibility of establishing an additional centre focusing on vulnerable children and children with additional needs, which aligns with findings from the 2021 Australian Early Development Census that indicated a higher level of vulnerability for children in seven suburbs within the local government area compared with the Australian and NSW averages.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir says the objectives of the online survey are to understand the community's needs and expectations concerning early learning and childcare and identify trends, barriers, and opportunities related to early learning services.
"As a council, we play a pivotal role in addressing potential service gaps in this space, especially for children (under 2 years of age) and for children with additional needs. Our vision is to be a beacon of best practice and service excellence in early childhood education," he said.
State-wide feedback to the Childcare and Economic Opportunity Fund - Have Your Say survey identified a need for increased support for children with disability and children with additional needs through additional educational resources within services as well as training and funding to support staff.
"[The] council is looking to consult with families and the sector to identify whether these state-identified issues are similarly impacting the community and early childhood education and care sector in our local government area," Mr Elmir said.
The survey is part of Georges River Council's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) services. Georges River Council operates six childcare facilities, all dedicated to providing quality care and education.
The online survey is open until March 22.
