'Quiet achiever' Dianne McInerney named Miranda Woman of the Year

March 12 2024 - 10:15am
Diane McInerney and Eleni Petinos. Picture supplied
Diane McInerney and Eleni Petinos. Picture supplied

Diane McInerney of Sylvania is the Local Woman of the Year for the Miranda electorate.

