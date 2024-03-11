'Quiet achiever' Dianne McInerney named Miranda Woman of the Year

Diane McInerney of Sylvania is the Local Woman of the Year for the Miranda electorate.
Miranda MP Eleni Petinos said Mrs McInerney was acknowledged for her charitable and community work within the local community as the inaugural president of the Catholic Women's League of Gymea.
Ms Petinos said Mrs McInerney "works tirelessly and never seeks recognition".
"She is a quiet achiever, making a meaningful impact in our community and I am pleased to acknowledge Diane's work and her passion for helping others," Ms Petinos said.
"As the inaugural President of the Catholic Women's League of Gymea, Diane brings women together in faith to make a meaningful difference by supporting different groups and charities.
"Amongst the organisations the Catholic Women's League of Gymea has supported is The Farm at Galong, which provides a place of restoration for women and children affected by substance abuse".
"Diane worked as a school teacher for nearly 30 years.
"Even in her retirement, she continues to teach scripture at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Miranda.
"Additionally, Diane is an active member of Zonta International Botany Bay, where she is particularly proud of her involvement in the group's work providing birthing kits for women in less developed nations and raising funds for cancer research".
The 2024 Women of the Year Awards highlight the contributions of women who dedicate themselves to their careers, families, and volunteer work, strengthening and enriching our communities.
For more information on the 2024 NSW Women of the Year awards visit: women.nsw.gov.au
